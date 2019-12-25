Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 6,142 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

