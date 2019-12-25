Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 32,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

In other news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $32,652.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,549.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.