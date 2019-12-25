Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.23. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 294,000 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a market cap of $703.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

