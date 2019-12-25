Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BKOR stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

