Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,230.54

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,230.54 and traded as low as $1,230.44. Ocado Group shares last traded at $1,269.50, with a volume of 700,274 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 876 ($11.52) to GBX 1,635 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of -51.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,212.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Claudia Arney bought 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,266 shares of company stock worth $6,968,763 over the last three months.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

