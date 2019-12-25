ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.30, approximately 351,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,333,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Beacon Securities cut shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get ORGANIGRAM-TS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $515.45 million and a P/E ratio of -48.53.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.