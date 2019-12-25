Own Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Own has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $1.76 million and $387,541.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

