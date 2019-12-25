Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 292,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

