Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.12

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.12 and traded as high as $46.06. Pentair shares last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 189,203 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

