Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 6.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PILBF) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

About Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

