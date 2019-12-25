Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $3,797.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.