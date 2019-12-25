POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and HitBTC. POA has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $46,750.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.