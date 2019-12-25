Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, DDEX and Koinex. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $3.78 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00556129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, UEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitbns, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.