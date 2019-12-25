Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.23 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $772,544.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, ABCC, Huobi, BX Thailand, Binance, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Upbit, DigiFinex, TDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

