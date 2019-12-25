ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Increases Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.4907 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS:PEX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

In related news, insider Hardie Graham 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

