ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Increases Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.4907 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS:PEX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

In related news, insider Hardie Graham 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Dividend History for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit