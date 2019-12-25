ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HDG)

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA HDG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

