ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA HDG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Dividend History for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit