ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA DDG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

