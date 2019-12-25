ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 72,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.
