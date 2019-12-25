Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of SPXV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

