ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

