ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TQQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465,316. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

