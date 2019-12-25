ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TQQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465,316. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit