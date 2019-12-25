ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

SCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares. ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

