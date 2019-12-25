ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

DXD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $41.18.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

