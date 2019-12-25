ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA RXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

