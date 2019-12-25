ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSEARCA:SRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 7,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,772. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.
About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate
