Prothena’s (PRTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

