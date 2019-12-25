ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Cap of $95,059.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $95,059.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00573871 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000837 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,224,143 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

