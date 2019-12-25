Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory bought 1,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

