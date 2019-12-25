Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares traded.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
