Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Gate.io. Qbao has a market cap of $310,424.00 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000241 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.