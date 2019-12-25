QCash Market Capitalization Achieves $44.84 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. QCash has a total market cap of $44.84 million and $376.60 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

