QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Investec raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:QQ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 362.60 ($4.77). 161,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.66. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.20 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

