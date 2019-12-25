Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0004

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $47,307.00 and approximately $2,907.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

