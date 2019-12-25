Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), approximately 19,530 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85 ($0.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 15.43.

About Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

