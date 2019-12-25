Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results gained from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs were positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, was a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market was a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

12/9/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,461,900 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $212,265,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,888,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

