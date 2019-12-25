Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.07 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,273,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 33,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

