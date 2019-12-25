RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Marchex (OTCMKTS:MCHX) Financial Comparison

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Marchex alerts:

This table compares Marchex and RightsCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -4.24% -0.58% -0.46% RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marchex and RightsCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $85.25 million 1.98 -$2.68 million ($0.06) -65.17 RightsCorp $780,000.00 N/A -$1.35 million N/A N/A

RightsCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marchex and RightsCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RightsCorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats RightsCorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.