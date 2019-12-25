Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.16

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEARCA:ROBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,599. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

