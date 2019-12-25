Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.60 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Rogers posted sales of $222.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $909.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $945.95 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $974.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. Rogers has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

