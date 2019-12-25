Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sasol by 750.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 214.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,989. Sasol has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

