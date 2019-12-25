Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

