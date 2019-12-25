SnowGem (XSG) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $226,739.00 and approximately $36,085.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.01733864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02563744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00636526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013918 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,864,060 coins and its circulating supply is 20,786,968 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.