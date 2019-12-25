Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $773,878.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $773,878.00 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.06021908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

