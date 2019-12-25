Storm Price Reaches $0.0011 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Storm has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $1.06 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinnest, Coinrail, IDEX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitbns, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

