Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of SPRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 132,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19. Support.com has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

