Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.13 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

