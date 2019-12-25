Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.13 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit