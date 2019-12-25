Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TAK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

