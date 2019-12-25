TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,913. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

