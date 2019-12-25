Time New Bank Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $560,107.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bibox. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $560,107.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinBene, BigONE, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

