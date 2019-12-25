Trident Group Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00181364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01191417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

