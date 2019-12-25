TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $158.14 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $158.14 million and approximately $116.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 156,066,111 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, IDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Binance, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bitso, CoinTiger, Kuna, Zebpay and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

